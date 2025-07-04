Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old as the fifth suspect after two tourists were mugged in Paphos on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, against whom an arrest warrant had been issued, was taken in following information that emerged during the investigation.

In the previous days, four other suspects aged 14, 15, 17 and 21, had been arrested in the case.

Police said the two tourists were mugged when walking in Paphos at around 2.40am on Sunday morning as around ten people approached them, stealing a beach bag containing personal belongings, a small amount of money and a pouch containing a mobile phone.

The victims went to Paphos general hospital, where they were treated for bruises and cuts.