October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEducation

Teachers of crucial importance for future say unions

By Nick Theodoulou02
Teaching and education related trade unions from across the divide issued a joint declaration on Tuesday in support of World Teachers’ Day, celebrated on October 5.

“The sustainable and effective financial support for education and schools is of vital importance for the preservation of public responsibility and resistance to the privatisation of the education sector,” they stated.

Greek Cypriot unions such as Poed and Oelmek were joined by Turkish Cypriot unions – including Ktos, Dau-Sen, and others – in saying that teachers are of crucial importance for the future.

“We honour the teachers, educators and other professionals who create the future every day in classrooms around the world,” the statement read.

Quality education, they said, is a fundamental right which is a requirement towards “addressing the major challenges of our time.

“From promoting peace, eliminating poverty, and achieving social justice to tackling climate change – educators are the heart of this vision for the future,” they said.

They further called for more efforts to be made so that quality education is enhanced so that no child experiences exclusion.

“Providing equal learning opportunities, embracing diversity and inclusion are characteristic features of a modern educational system,” they added.


