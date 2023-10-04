October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusMotoringSport

Crews test ahead of Cyprus Rally

By Press Release01
Several crews had tests in preparation for the 50th Cyprus Rally, which begins on Friday. These tests took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, in the Machaira area (Mandra tou Kambiou), the two contenders for the Middle East Rally Championship title were present.

Driving the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 was Nasser Al-Attiyah from Qatar, the record holder for most wins in Cyprus (7 victories), with co-driver Mathieu Baumel from Andorra. Abdullah Al-Rawahi from Oman, the leader of the Middle East Rally Championship, was behind the wheel of the Škoda Fabia R5, accompanied by co-driver Ata Al-Hmoud from Jordan.

The rainy weather of the last few days has brought an image that we rarely see during the Cyprus Rally. That of the cars on the stages… not raising scores of dust, due to the fact that the rain has smoothen the terrain.

However, the weather forecasts for the duration of the rally shows sunshine, just as everyone is used to, when they throw themselves on the tough special stages of Cyprus.

On Wednesday, in the same area (Machaira) but on a different route, Simos Galatariotis / Antonis Ioannou tested the Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 and Christos Demosthenous / Cyprus Christodoulou the Škoda Fabia R5.

Recce is planned for Thursday and Friday while scrutineering is taking place on Thursday from 10am to 4pm at Ledra College Workshop.

This year’s event is sponsored by Honda – Galatariotis, ANCO Catering Equipment, Cablenet, Stop Fire, Andreopoulos Signs and Farmakas Natural Spring Water. It is supported by the Nicosia and Aglantzia Municipalities.

More info on www.cyprusrally.com.cy

