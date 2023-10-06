October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ambassador ribbed for selling scarves

By Iole Damaskinos0439
ambassador's artweb
One of the ambassador's pieces

Cyprus’ ambassador to Greece has become the target of bemusement following reports which surfaced in Greek and local media that he was selling signed ladies’ scarves.

The recently appointed ambassador Stavros Avgoustides showcases his artistic designs on one social media platform, and sells them on another commercial site for around €300 a pop, media sources claimed.

Other products such as bags and t-shirts with the ambassador’s name are also sold on the site while a link to it is found on the timeline of the ambassador’s personal page.

The publicisation of the ambassador’s side gig became a topic for jocularity in local media, with daily Philenews dubbing the scarves ‘Maroullou’s’ scarves, in reference to the ones worn traditionally on the island in previous generations.

However, eyebrows were also raised as to the legal appropriateness and extent of the ambassador’s alleged participation in the business, with Foreign Minister Costantinos Kombos having to explain to Alithia that as far as he was aware, Avgoustides was not selling his paintings, although another designer had expressed “interest” in the ambassador’s designs.

Avgoustides has claimed that he has “not received one cent” from the reported sales and that his artistic projects are done purely for charity purposes and the love of art.

When asked why the online shopping site is selling a scarf with his name for €320 he replied that he did not know.

Meanwhile, the matter has sparked debate and has been fodder for good-natured digs by commentators, while Kombos said that, if necessary, an investigation will be ordered.

