Moyes delighted with West Ham’s unbeaten run in Europe, Liverpool win

West Ham United manager David Moyes said he was proud of his side after their 2-1 Europa League win over Freiburg extended their unbeaten run in Europe to an English record 17 games.

West Ham, last season’s Europa Conference League winners, had been tied with Don Revie’s 1960s Leeds United team and Bill Nicholson’s Tottenham Hotspur side from the 1970s, but edged ahead thanks to their win in Germany on Thursday.

Manchester City are currently on a run of 16 games without defeat in Europe and can equal West Ham’s record when they face Swiss side Young Boys on Oct. 25.

“17 matches unbeaten in Europe fills me with so much pride,” Moyes said on West Ham’s website.

“I got told about the record yesterday and I was quite thrilled to even be level with the two managers who were in question, Don Revie and Bill Nicholson, and I have to say I was delighted with getting the win.

“The record is always really good to get, but more important was winning tonight, and getting those three points is so good, particularly when many would consider this the hardest game in the group.”

West Ham, who are top of Europa League Group A with six points from two games, host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

Gravenberch, Jota secure Liverpool win

Goals by Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota earned Liverpool a 2-0 home victory over Belgian side Union Saint Gilloise on Thursday, giving them control of Europa League Group E with maximum points.

The hosts claimed a deserved lead a minute before halftime as Gravenberch calmly tapped in a rebound from close range after Union goalkeeper Anthony Moris had made an initial save.

Jota secured the win two minutes into stoppage time when he took advantage of a counter-attack and calmly rolled the ball past Moris from inside the box.

Liverpool top the group with six points and Union are third with one.

Toulouse are second in Group E with four points after a first-half goal by Gabriel Suazo gave them a 1-0 win against LASK.

Brighton affected by atmosphere at Marseille – De Zerbi

Brighton & Hove Albion struggled to get to grips with the atmosphere early on in Thursday’s 2-2 Europa League at Olympique de Marseille but manager Roberto de Zerbi was proud that his side had secured a point in their first ever European away game.

The hosts scored twice in a minute during the first half at Stade Velodrome before Brighton fought back after the break, with Joao Pedro’s late penalty salvaging the draw.

De Zerbi said his side were punching above their weight on the European stage.

“I know we are not a big team yet. We are a small team, a small club,” he told reporters on Thursday. “We’ve reached this European competition playing very well, showing the incredible qualities of the players.

“It’s possible we suffered with the atmosphere a bit too much. It’s the first (away) game in Europe for Brighton, for the players, for the club, for the fans.

“We have to adapt. We have to get used to playing in this competition.”

The draw followed back-to-back defeats for Brighton, who lost 1-0 to Chelsea in the League Cup before being thrashed 6-1 at Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday.

“I’m really proud of the performance today, of the players,” De Zerbi said. “After the defeat 6-1 at Villa Park and the second goal to close the first half at 2-0, this reaction is incredible.”

Brighton, who remain bottom of Europe League Group B, return to domestic duty on Sunday with the visit of Liverpool in the Premier League.