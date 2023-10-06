October 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Spokesman defends leaving police chief in his post

By Iole Damaskinos03
Chief of police Stelios Papatheodorou

The main goal of the state is to enable the police force to effectively execute operational response plans, the government spokesman said on Friday.

Konstantinos Letymbiotis was responding to comments over embattled police chief Stelios Papatheodorou who is to remain in his post after Justice Minister Anna Procopiou said the matter was closed on Thursday.

“Any decisions taken come after careful consideration of facts and objective review,” Letymbiotis told state broadcaster CyBC, adding that the president at the start of the week had scrutinised all additional information he had requested since the episodes of racial violence in Chlorakas and Limassol about a month ago.

Asked outright if the president was disappointed by what was presented to him, Letymbiotis deferred, answering instead, “I think no one in society believes that the outcome of the episodes was the desired one.

“The operational plans of the police must be designed to be efficient and able to be carried out as designed, so the police can fully respond to its mission,” he said.

“Specific measures need to be taken and this is why we have called a meeting with the minister of justice.”

The date for the meeting planned for next week is to be announced the spokesman said. President Nikos Christodoulides, Justice Minister Anna Procopiou and the police chief will attend.

