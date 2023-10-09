October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Agreement expected over Pyla-Arsos road

By Tom Cleaver0350
comment fahri turkish cypriot police confront un personnel in pyla (tak)
Turkish Cypriot police confront UN personnel in Pyla earlier this year (TAK)

An agreement is expected to be announced on Monday over the construction of a road between the villages of Pyla and Arsos in the north.

It is believed that the agreement involves the eventual opening of the road and construction of authorised residential property in the Pyla area, as well as a checkpoint on the road west of the village.

Up to now, the Turkish Cypriot side has insisted the road was being built for “humanitarian” purposes, to ensure safe and quick passage for the Turkish Cypriots of the village to and from the north.

The Greek Cypriot side expressed fears that construction of the road may allow Turkish forces to strengthen their own position in the Mesaoria plain, and also pointed to the existence of a building on the road which they believe to resemble a military outpost.

The situation in Pyla was brought to the fore in August when the Turkish Cypriot authorities unilaterally announced their intention to build the road through the buffer zone between the two villages.

The United Nations Peacekeeping force in Cyprus (Unficyp) declared the road would be “unauthorised” and stated their intention to block its construction.

The following day, Turkish Cypriot personnel entered the buffer zone, with a UN peacekeeper being punched in the face and multiple vehicles rendered “undriveable” after being “violently pushed back”.

The Turkish Cypriot side was roundly condemned by the international community for its actions, including by all five members of the UN Security Council, though they pledged to continue their construction efforts.

Discussions did resume on the matter, however, with efforts focused on finding a “mutually agreeable way forward”. It was reported as early as September 1 that a solution had been found, though the UN clarified that this was not the case.

