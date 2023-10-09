October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

‘Tender to be held’ for Varosha hotels

By Tom Cleaver0368
ΠΑΡΑΛΙΑΚΟ ΜΕΤΩΠΟ ΠΕΡΙΚΛΕΙΣΤΗΣ ΠΟΛΗΣ ΑΜΜΟΧΩΣΤΟΥ
Hotels on the beach front in Varosha

A tender for the reconstruction and structural reinforcement of hotels in Varosha is to be announced within the next six weeks, according to the Yeni Bakis newspaper.

The as-yet-unverified claims come after it was revealed that an anonymous businessman is accepting bookings for hotels in Varosha for 2025, claiming to have purchased them.

However, it is currently unclear as to who is operating the tender, and what its purpose would be, if the anonymous businessman already claims ownership of them.

The businessman said he petitioned the north’s ‘interior ministry’ to receive permission to commence construction and renovation works but received no response.

He claimed this was a “good thing” as the ‘ministry’ would “give him a negative answer if something were to happen”.

At the same time, he thanked ‘public works minister’ Erhan Arikli for his “great support” regarding the project, though the material nature of this support is not clear.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the ‘public works ministry’, which explained that as the buildings are not under public ownership, any tender being held is outside of their jurisdiction and not something of which they are aware.

The businessman was quoted by Yeni Bakis as saying the hotels will be furnished “as they were in 1974, and will be reminiscent of that period”.

He added, “Varosha is a place with a world brand and there will be an influx to Varosha from all over the world.”

In addition, he claims “thousands of people” have made reservations for the hotels.

The Cyprus Mail contacted the north’s ‘interior ministry’.

Related Posts

Horror, true crime and boomers

Constantinos Psillides

Most Cypriots wishing to leave Israel have done so, advisory issued (Update 2)

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus foreign ministry flies Israeli flag

Andria Kades

Agreement expected over Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus committed to improving fish stocks

Iole Damaskinos

Foreign ministry warns against travel to Israel, Palestine

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign