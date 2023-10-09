The Crypto gold rush: Three coins with potential millionaire-making power

As the crypto market stages a recovery, novice investors are wondering which top altcoins they should buy. Experts believe Near Protocol (NEAR), Compound (COMP), and VC Spectra (SPCT), which secured $2.4 million in its seed/private sale, have the potential to surge significantly.

Which of these three top altcoins has the potential to make you a millionaire? Let’s jump into expert predictions for 2023 and beyond to find out!

Near Protocol (NEAR) struggles to gain steam

Near Protocol (NEAR) experienced little to no movement in September. On September 1, Near Protocol (NEAR) closed trading at the $1.15 level. However, due to the lack of significant events to fuel a fresh bull run, Near Protocol (NEAR) ended September trading around $1.12.

Despite September’s sideways trading, analysts have a positive outlook for Near Protocol (NEAR). According to experts, Near Protocol (NEAR) could soar to $1.28 by year’s end. In the long term, bulls believe Near Protocol (NEAR) could hit $3.91 in 2025, making Near Protocol (NEAR) a good crypto to buy.

Analysts peg this bullish prediction on the Near Foundation holding discussions with the International Cricket Council (ICC). These discussions involve using Near Protocol (NEAR) to power the future of fan engagement in cricket.

Compound (COMP) consolidates gains above $43

Like Near Protocol (NEAR), Compound (COMP) traded sideways for the better part of September. Compound (COMP) started September trading around $43.13 and soared as high as $50.03 on September 30. This surge came after Compound (COMP) announced Compound Grants would award $5,000 to the best integration of Compound III during the ETHGlobal New York.

By October 4, Compound (COMP) had corrected downward slightly and stabilized around the $43.70 level. Despite this price drop, experts believe Compound (COMP) will pick up another bullish cycle and rise significantly.

According to analysts, Compound (COMP) can soar to hit $96.03 by the end of the year. In the long term, experts predict that Compound (COMP) can hit $149.59 in 2025. This forecast makes Compound (COMP) a top crypto to invest in. Finally, let’s check whether VC Spectra (SPCT) can match or exceed these forecasts.

VC Spectra (SPCT) surpasses stage 3 price expectations: More bullish news on the way?

VC Spectra (SPCT), a decentralized hedge fund and trading platform, has been making a name for itself in the crypto space since the start of its public presale. The platform taps into AI technology and systematic and algorithmic trading strategies to invest in blockchain and fintech projects.

Through this innovative approach, VC Spectra (SPCT) aims to offer investors a secure, transparent, and profitable investment experience. In addition, VC Spectra (SPCT) investors get a plethora of benefits, including quarterly dividends and buy-backs, voting rights, and early access to top pre-ICOs.

By October, VC Spectra (SPCT) was in Stage 3 of its ongoing public presale. During this stage, investors can buy the token for $0.044. Notably, VC Spectra (SPCT) was initially expected to hit $0.044 during Stage 4. However, the surge came sooner than expected due to high demand.

Investors who buy VC Spectra at $0.044 will realize an 81.81% ROI when the token hits the $0.080 target at the end of the public presale. However, analysts believe that the same demand will see VC Spectra (SPCT) unlock the $0.080 milestone before the end of its public presale. This forecast makes VC Spectra (SPCT) the best cryptocurrency to buy today.

