October 10, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Woman arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

By Staff Reporter0312
paphos airport strike
Paphos Airport

A 22-year-old woman was taken into custody for investigation of an impersonation case at Paphos airport.

According to the police, the woman was presented herself on Monday the departure desk bearing an alleged German identity card.

During passport control, officers determined that the document was genuine, but the person depicted on the photo did not resemble the carrier.

When questioned, the woman confessed her information was different, that she was 22 years old and that she had attempted to use another person’s travel document.

She was subsequently arrested for impersonation and taken into custody.

