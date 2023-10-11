October 11, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Divine Duality: seven women exhibit art

Gallery 45 in Limassol is opening its doors once again to present a long-awaited group exhibition of seven multi-disciplinary female artists exploring the ‘duality’ in their identity and how this translates through their practice. The Divine Duality exhibition will run from October 20 to November 24 and explores themes such as environment, spirituality, psychology and the complexities surrounding the meaning of the word ‘homeland’.

The public will be able to view the works of Alex Anaughe, Christina Moschou, Emma Louise Charalambous, Katerina Rebello Savvides, Maia Evarista Ibar, Maryam Khastoo and Theodosia Marchant.

“In a time when Cyprus and the rest of the world have seen an accelerated influx of migrants due to ongoing conflict and other socio-political issues plaguing the earth,” say organisers, “there has never been a better time to reflect on how this flow of human movement could present itself in the identity of future generations. The presenting artists are local and international dual-nationals who feel the cultural pull of their mixed heritage in their daily work and life.

“The artworks on view incorporate different mediums including oil and acrylic paintings, and photography, from a varied selection of artists who identify as Greek-Nigerian, Greek-Belgian, British-Cypriot, Cypriot-Burmese, French-Basque American, British-Iranian and Greek-British.”

 

Divine Duality

Mixed media group exhibition. October 20-November 24. The Gallery 45, Limassol. Opening night: 5pm-10pm. Monday – Wednesday, Friday – Saturday: 10am-6pm. Thursday and Sunday: 10am-2pm. www.thegallery45.co

