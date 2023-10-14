Cyprus Business Now

The Business Leaders Summit, a prominent gathering of business leaders in Cyprus, is back to shed light on the major issues and challenges modern business leaders face.

Organised by the Bank of Cyprus, the summit promises to deliver inspired ideas from successful business leaders.

The summit, scheduled for October 16 at the Hilton Nicosia, will focus on the “redefinition of businesses” and how organisations can evolve and adapt to new circumstances.

Topics such as innovation, entrepreneurship, corporate social responsibility (CSR), and sustainable development will also be discussed.

An announcement by the organisers explained that speakers will exchange their views on the digital revolution and the changes it brings, along with conversations on energy and climate change.

A highlight of the event will be a roundtable discussion titled “Redefining Business and Entrepreneurship: Inspiring Insights from Successful Business Leaders.”

“In this panel, two companies that successfully adapted, thought strategically, and achieved their goals will inspire the audience,” the announcement explained.

Specifically, the panel will feature Eftyhios Vasilakis, President of Aegean and Olympic Air, and Vasileios Fourlis, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of HOUSEMARKET SA (IKEA).

They will be joined by Andreas Hadjikyriakos, CEO of Gnosis Communications, who will moderate the discussion between the two prominent entrepreneurs.

Xenios Konomis, Director of Corporate and SME Banking Division at the Bank of Cyprus, will open the panel with an introductory address.

The highly anticipated event will conclude with a speech from the chief executive officer of the Bank of Cyprus Panicos Nicolaou.

In alignment with this year’s Global Investor Week 2023, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) this week released its “Smart Investor Booklet.”

The booklet is designed to raise global awareness about the importance of smart investing and provides valuable, concise advice to investors.

Created in collaboration with the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), the booklet aims to promote the key messages of the campaign and empower investors to safeguard their financial interests, make informed decisions, and mitigate potential investment risks.

The “Smart Investor Booklet” is now accessible to the public on CySEC’s official website within the dedicated “Financial Education Hub” section.

This platform serves as a valuable resource for educating and training the public on financial matters, ensuring they have access to essential information for responsible and intelligent investment choices.

The 11th Energy Symposium, dedicated to analysing the energy sector’s dynamic landscape, is set to host over 20 speakers with expertise in energy matters.

The symposium is scheduled for October 31, from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, at the Royal Hall in Nicosia.

The keynote speaker for the event, titled “Cyprus: Time for Energy Projects,” will be the President of the Republic of Cyprus Nikos Christodoulides. President Christodoulides is expected to unveil the government’s plans for the broader energy sector.

Highly anticipated addresses will also be delivered by the Speaker of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou, and the Minister of Energy, Commerce, and Industry George Papanastasiou.

Additional speakers at the symposium will include representatives from state energy organizations, corporate delegates, academics, entrepreneurs, and more.

The 11th Energy Symposium will comprehensively address all three forms of energy, including natural gas, electricity, and renewable energy sources.

This year’s event holds particular significance due to recent developments in Israel and their implications for the oil sector.

Moreover, attendees will examine the inflationary pressures and high interest rates currently affecting the market.

The Energy Symposium is regarded as the most significant gathering for energy professionals in Cyprus.

It is expected to attract high-level representatives from state energy organisations, companies engaged in research within the Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), academics, economic entities, entrepreneurs, and various other stakeholders.

The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) ended Friday, October 13 with profits.

The general Cyprus Stock Market Index was at 128.98 points at 12:57 during the day, reflecting an increase of 0.29 per cent over the previous day of trading.

The FTSE / CySE 20 Index was at 78.24 points, representing a rise of 0.32 per cent.

The total value of transactions came up to €33,678.

In terms of the sub-indexes, the main and investment firm indexes rose by 0.54 per cent and 2.27 per cent respectively. The alternative index fell by 0.05 per cent while the hotel index remained stable.

The biggest investment interest was attracted by the Vassiliko Cement Works Public (-0.64 per cent), Hellenic Bank (-0.45 per cent), Blue Island (-3.41 per cent), Demetra Holdings (+2.36 per cent), and the Bank of Cyprus (+0.68 per cent).