October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Athienou floods as hit by worst of weather (video)

By Katy Turner020
rain

As heavy rains and thunder hit large swathes of the island on Sunday afternoon, worst hit seemed to be the village of Athienou in the Larnaca district.

Images and videos on social media showed water running down the streets and cars trapped as it gathered on the roads.

Earlier weather forecasters had said that the mountains and the eastern parts of the island would be worst hit.

Clouds and showers are also possible in the same areas on Monday, and other parts of the island on Tuesday.

The temperature is expected to rise slightly as of Monday, reaching 30C inland.

