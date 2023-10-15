October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Hundreds demonstrate in Larnaca to support Palestinians

By Katy Turner050
Hundreds of people took part in a march in support of the Palestinian people under draconian security measures on Sunday night on Athinon Avenue in Larnaca.

Arabs, Egyptians, Iraqis and citizens from other Arab countries living in Cyprus took part in the march.

The protesters held Palestinian flags, chanted slogans and held banners and photographs of the harsh state of affairs in the Gaza Strip.

Police officers in uniform and in anti-riot gear accompanied the protesters from the beginning of Athinon Avenue to the castle and back again.

Πορεία αλληλεγγύης στο λαό της Παλαιστινης στη Λάρνακα
The demo was held under heavy police presence

In the area there were also plain clothes police officers, while the police water cannon was also nearby.

The march is also covered by foreign news networks.

Protesters chanted slogans such as ‘freedom in Palestine’, ‘Gaza has become a river full of blood’, and ‘hearts weep for you Gaza’.

The eventwas organised by the Palestinian Women’s Union of Cyprus.

The aim is to protest against crimes against “our people in Gaza, which has affected children, women, the elderly and even our trees,” organisers said beforehand.

 

