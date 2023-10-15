October 15, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos to get new gallery and museum says mayor

By Katy Turner03
Έκθεση re:mix, an artist's choice group Πετρίδειο Ίδρυμα
The opening of the exhibition in Paphos on Saturday

Works are underway to create a large art gallery and a small museum in Paphos, mayor Phedonas Phedonos said.

Speaking at the opening of an exhibition in Paphos on Saturday night, he said the procedure to establish the new cultural venues is expected to start in the next two months.

The space for the creation of the art gallery has been donated by the Pourouli family, which in the past has already given the municipality €500,000 for the upgrade of the Ilias and Avgoustas Mallioti park.

The mayor said the works are part of the municipality’s plan to upgrade the image of the town and the lives of the people in it.

The new gallery will be set up in the former Charalambides warehouses.

Our aim, the mayor said, it to host exhibitions in addition to existing spaces such as the Powerhouse and Ibrahim’s Khan.

The new facilities will cost €1.2 million.

In addition, Phedonos said the Apostolos Pavlos museum will soon open its doors in the 6th primary school of Kato Paphos, the plans and costs of which will be covered by the Leptos family.

 

