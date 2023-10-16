October 16, 2023

Government says no decision yet on UN special envoy

By Jonathan Shkurko045
Government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis

Government spokesperson Constantinos Letymbiotis has denied reports suggesting candidates for the position of the UN secretary-general’s special envoy on the Cyprus problem.

Following the National Council session, Letymbiotis was asked whether any clarity had been achieved on the matter, given the existing speculations about potential candidates. He responded that no decisions have been taken yet.

“We have seen reports in recent days that do not correspond to reality,” he told the media. “Neither from us nor from the United Nations is there such information.”

He added that the government is in contact with the UN, and their consent for the matter has been sought, to which the government has positively responded.

“It was, in fact, one of our recommendations to the UN secretary-general, and we believe that the appointment of a special envoy by the UN secretary-general as soon as possible will be a significant development,”Letymbiotis said.

