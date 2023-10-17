October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

German special forces in Cyprus to help with Israel evacuations, hostages

By Nikolaos Prakas00
palestinians take part in a protest following israeli strikes on gaza, in nablus
People walk next to fires as Palestinians take part in a protest following Israeli strikes on Gaza, in Nablus, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Germany sent a special forces team (KSK) to Cyprus on Tuesday to be at the ready if things escalate in between Israel and Palestine, the German news agency RND reported.

According to the news agency, their mission will be to help evacuate German citizens and diplomatic staff since commercial flights have been stopped.

The team is also specialised in dealing with freeing hostages.

Around 100,000 Israelis with German passports live in Israel, while according to information currently eight Germans are being held hostages.

Related Posts

Leaked audio causes stir between Edek and MEP Papadakis

Nikolaos Prakas

Cyprus ‘will make every attempt to deescalate the situation in Israel’ (update)

Nikolaos Prakas

Hundreds call for end to violence at pro Israeli rally (photos, videos)

Jonathan Shkurko

Despite investment, agriculture fails to perform

Elias Hazou

‘Second blow’ to Greens as Theopemptou stands down as leader

Nikolaos Prakas

Rainfall in last three days more than average for whole of October in some places

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign