October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Pro-Israel protest to take place in Larnaca

By Staff Reporter0688
pro israeli demonstrators gather outside the headquarters of the bbc, in london
Pro-Israeli demonstrators in London

An event entitled “Cyprus Stands with Israel” is set to take place in Larnaca on Tuesday afternoon.

The event is set to begin at 5pm outside the Cyprus Central Synagogue.

“The Jewish communities of Cyprus and friends unite in an evening of prayer for the recovery of wounded, the safety of the kidnapped, and the success of the Israeli Defence Forces,” the organisers said.

They add that the event “is covered by security”.

The event comes days after hundreds took to the streets to demonstrate in support of the Palestinian people in Larnaca on Sunday in a march organised by the Palestinian Women’s Union of Cyprus.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Two lewd videos on north’s ‘agriculture ministry’ Facebook page

Tom Cleaver

First passengers arrive from Haifa at Limassol port (Update 2)

Iole Damaskinos

Father and son run over outside Paphos primary school

Staff Reporter

UN Security Council praises Pyla deal

Iole Damaskinos

Psychology Week at Biennale explores memory and nostalgia

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign