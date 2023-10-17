October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

SBA, police negotiators joint training

By Jonathan Shkurko045
police 2

Negotiators from the Sovereign Base Areas (SBA) police and the Cyprus police underwent refresher training alongside the Cyprus police,s emergency response unit (MMAD), the British Bases said on Tuesday.

This annual week-long training, led by the Cyprus police, was followed by a large-scale exercise held at the MMAD premises, marking the fifth consecutive year of involvement by the SBA Police.

Chief Constable of SBA Police Chris Eyre underlined the importance of their participation in keeping their training current and enhancing the working relationship between the two forces.

“Our joint training helps us strengthen our collaboration and capabilities in this area,” he said.

Following the exercise, Chief Inspector Maria Atalioti, who led the negotiator’s team, echoed Eyre’s statements.

“For the last five years, we have established very close cooperation with the Cyprus police negotiators’ team, and this is a great example of our excellent partnership, as it enhances our capabilities in the hostage negotiation field, making Cyprus safer for all our communities and visitors.”

The Bases police currently has a team of four qualified hostage negotiators trained in the UK, while the Cyprus police have a team of 37 negotiators that was established about 13 years ago.

Related Posts

Deputy minister calls for better laws regulating personal helpers

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus tourist arrivals up in September

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus government focused on digital transformation and innovation, officials say

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca Airport receives top honours at Routes World 2023

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man imprisoned after travelling on fake British passport

Tom Cleaver

Driver error, not road quality, behind accidents in the north

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign