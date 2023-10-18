Major Cryptocurrency enthusiasts broaden their October portfolio with these Altcoins

This time, the spotlight falls on a selected few top altcoins that have caught the attention of seasoned investors. If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy now, these picks are worth considering.

Let’s jump in and discover the promising prospects of VC Spectra’s (SPCT) promising presale, Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) hackathon, and dYdX’s (DYDX) Testnet 2.0. Find out the best crypto investment in the crypto market right now.

VC Spectra (SPCT): The best Crypto to buy now!

VC Spectra (SPCT) has emerged as a revolutionary asset management blockchain with the intent to revolutionize conventional investment practices. A notable attribute of VC Spectra (SPCT) lies in its inclusive and secure approach to investments. To realize this vision, VC Spectra (SPCT) leverages adept teams of venture capitalists and risk assessors.

These proficient teams meticulously scrutinize all investment portfolios to ensure that each VC Spectra (SPCT) investment aligns with secure and scalable projects. Moreover, VC Spectra (SPCT) integrates its investors into all facets of the blockchain through its decentralized investment management framework.

Additionally, the native token of VC Spectra adheres to the BRC-20 standard and follows a deflationary model. This token can be utilized to invest in the VC Spectra Fund, thus fortifying a consistent income stream for token holders.

VC Spectra (SPCT) has garnered substantial attention in the market by amassing $2.4 million during its private presale phase. Moreover, in the public presale stage, VC Spectra (SPCT) delivered a remarkable 587% return on investment to Stage 1 participants, who witnessed an ascent in SPCT prices from $0.008 in presale Stage 1 to $0.055 in Stage 4.

Furthermore, a 100% bonus campaign awaits whoever wants to be a part of the final push to $0.080 by the presale’s end.

Shiba Inu (SHIB): Leading the rise Of Memecoins from lower lows

Contrary to what experts believed, Shiba Inu (SHIB) has not entered an impressive upward price trajectory following the SHIB news on the Hackathon event in late September. Instead, over the past two weeks, Shiba Inu has experienced an 8.81% decrease in value, plummeting from $0.0000076 on October 2 to $0.0000069 on October 16.

The Shibarium Hackathon represents an exciting initiative by the Shiba Inu (SHIB) team. A recent SHIB news report highlighted that the objective of this Hackathon is to foster inclusivity and collaboration in preparation for the Mainnet launch of Shibarium 2.0.

Many experts believe that even though the effects of this SHIB news are not favorable for now, Shibarium 2.0 will definitely mark significant positive elements for the SHIB blockchain.

These include better efficiency, lower transaction fees, and enhanced security. Not to mention the technical upgrades it brings to support blockchain devs, ultimately, these elements will help Shiba Inu (SHIB) to rise to a new high.

The latest SHIB price prediction suggests that Shiba Inu can reach $0.00002 by January 2024 based on slowly increasing buyer support and transaction volume, highlighting Shiba Inu’s growing interest and potential.

dYdX (DYDX): Here’s why investors should be hopeful

On October 3, dYdX (DYDX) decided to postpone the launch of its public Testnet 2.0, pushing it to November 4. This strategic adjustment in the platform’s development timeline was geared towards implementing improvements in reducing token supply.

The dYdX community did not sit well with this news, resulting in a notable decrease in dYdX’s price. It plummeted by 11.96% from its monthly high of $2.09 on October 2 to $1.84 on October 16.

Nevertheless, there is an air of optimism surrounding Testnet 2, poised to introduce more than 30 new markets. Drawing strength from these developments, experts predict that dYdX will achieve a price of $3.50 by December, positioning it as one of the top altcoins to consider for investment.

