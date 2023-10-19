October 19, 2023

Michael Vorkas elected new Bar Association president

By Staff Reporter02
Michael Vorkas was elected as the new president of the Cyprus Bar Association on Wednesday.

Vorkas beat previous incumbent Christos Clerides in Wednesday’s election, having previously served as president of the Nicosia Bar Association since 2020.

Clerides wished his successor “every success”.

Vorkas first qualified as a lawyer in 1992, after having studied in both Athens and London. He set up his law firm, Michael Vorkas and Partners, ten years later.

