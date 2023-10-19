October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

North declares ‘national mourning’ after Gaza hospital blast

By Tom Cleaver00
Turkish Cypriot 'Prime Minister' Ünal Üstel (yeniduzen)

The north declared a three-day period of “national mourning” on Thursday following a deadly bombing of the Al-Ahli al-Arabi Baptist hospital in Gaza on Tuesday.

‘Prime minister’ Unal Ustel announced the move on Turkish television channel TRT Haber at around midnight.

A period of national mourning was initially declared by Palestine, with the Palestinian Embassy in Nicosia announcing it will open a condolence book on Thursday and Friday.

Turkey and Egypt then followed suit, with the north joining the list of countries observing the mourning period.

