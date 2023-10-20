October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Cyprus, Greece sign memorandum of understanding for interconnector

By Tom Cleaver02
euroasia
Map of the route of the EuroAsia interconnector system

The electricity transmission operators of both Cyprus and Greece signed a memorandum of understanding regarding the provision of technical services from Greece to Cyprus in view of the forthcoming EuroAsia interconnector project, an announcement said on Friday.

The memorandum was signed as the interconnector “requires close cooperation between the two sides to precisely study its operating scenarios, taking into account the individual characteristics of each electricity system.”

Both sides confirmed their common interest in the rapid and seamless implementation of the interconnector project.

The main area of knowledge sharing comes regarding the Greek operator’s knowledge of high-voltage direct current underwater interconnector projects, which it will share and pass on to its Cypriot counterpart.

Greece’s knowledge of such technology is based in previous underwater interconnectors it has built between its mainland and islands, including to Crete and the Cyclades.

This assistance will aid in areas such as the preparation of technical studies and analyses regarding the construction, implementation, and operating of the interconnector, as well as technical aspects of its design and the equipment used.

In addition, the memorandum provides for the exchange of information regarding the legal framework governing the project and matters such as environmental permits, with the aim of the required procedures going ahead “as quickly as possible”.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Ferrari car parade to fill Makarios Avenue

Eleni Philippou

Chris de Burgh in Cyprus for one night only

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Tom Cleaver

CMP receives €75,000 donation from TC community

Iole Damaskinos

Interior minister calls on EU to prepare for possible refugee crisis

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for impersonation at Paphos airport

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign