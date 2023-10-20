October 20, 2023

Karousos announces candidacy for Famagusta Governor

By Tom Cleaver03
Yiannis Karousos
Yiannis Karousos

Former Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos announced on Friday his intention to run to be the first elected Famagusta Governor.

He has called for his party, Disy, to endorse him.

“I know the problems [the district faces] firsthand and together we can provide solutions,” he said, calling for the creation of an “integrated tourist experience” to be offered on a year-round basis.

He added his promise to “strengthen industry, local crafts, and agriculture, which have always been the backbone of our district’s economy.”

Should he win his party’s endorsement, Karousos will stand for election in the first district government elections in June.

He is currently 43 years old and served as Transport Minister between 2019 and 2023. He had previously served as Ayia Napa mayor between 2013 and 2019.

