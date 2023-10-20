October 20, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Parties welcome measures to deal with cost-of-living crisis

By Staff Reporter03
inflation

Parties across the political spectrum have supported the government’s recent raft of measures aimed at helping people through the cost-of-living crisis.

Disy, Akel, Diko, Depa, the Greens, Edek, and others all said that the measures announced on Thursday are welcome, however left-wing Akel critcised the government for having reinstated measures it previously shelved – arguing that they should have remained throughout.

The main feature of the measures is the reinstatement of the electricity subsidy, which will run through from November 1 to February 29.

The subsidy rate will be based on consumption, except for ‘vulnerable’ consumers who qualify for a 100 per cent subsidy on any increases in the basic tariff.

This measure will cover 429,000 households and 106,000 businesses.

However, the Greens party said that while the measures are focused on the vulnerable section of society, they do not cover all of those struggling – such as low-wage earners.

Akel also welcomed the measures but criticised the government for having delayed and dragged its feet in bringing back the relief policies.

They said the move came after immense public pressure which made the “Christodoulides government realise that measures to handle the cost-of-living were necessary”.

Akel added: “The fact alone that the government is reintroducing measures that it hastily scrapped a few months ago indicates the wrong course it pursued.”

But the other parties were less critical, such as Diko, Depa and Edek, which did not raise any criticism.

However, Disy argued that some measures – such as that on the price of heating fuel – should be brought forward immediately.

The opposition party noted that those living in the mountains, for example, would greatly benefit from the policies coming into effect immediately – “meaning that the measures would make more sense”.

The measures were detailed on Thursday.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News
Avatar photo

Related Posts

Chamber of Commerce attacked with red paint

Tom Cleaver

Ed Sheeran to perform in Cyprus

Tom Cleaver

Fake prescription scandal investigations in north to be completed within 10 days

Tom Cleaver

Return of over 100 TCs to north from Gaza underway

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus Airways passenger numbers surge in September 2023 — record year in sight

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Larnaca launches bio-design festival

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign