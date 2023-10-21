October 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprusFeatured

Arrest after explosion near Israeli embassy

By Katy Turner023
police crime scene 03
File photo

One person has been arrested following an explosion near the Israeli embassy early on Saturday morning.

The explosion occurred at 1.37am near the embassy in Strovolos, Nicosia.

A small piece of metal was found about 30m away from the embassy which had a small amount of pyrotechnic material that had exploded but did not cause any damage.

Police and explosive experts headed directly to the scene.

Two people were seen walking suspiciously in the area while a car was spotted nearby with two people inside.

Inside the car police found two knives and a hammer, as a result of which its 21-year-old owner was arrested for possessing a weapon.

All four, aged between 17 and 21, were taken to the CID offices for further questioning.

Police have cordoned off the scene while a search of the area is underway.

More later…

