October 21, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Further remand for inmates planning Paphos murder

By Nikolaos Prakas04
prison
Photo source: CNA

Paphos District Court on Saturday renewed an eight-day remand for three inmates, arrested on charges of conspiring to murder another Paphos resident.

According to police, the three men, 29, 38, and 45, were remanded for a further eight days as police continue their investigations.

They were arrested at the central prison on October 12 after a raid conducted on their cells by officers from the rapid response unit (MMAD), Paphos police and police HQ officers.

Police said that the three are facing charges of conspiring to commit a murder, conspiring to obstruct justice and an ongoing trial, and attempting to influence a witness.

On Saturday, police took them to the Paphos district court under high security, and their remand was renewed.

Paphos police said last week they received arrest warrants for the three men, and searches were carried out in the cells at the central prisons, where various items were seized as evidence.

Reports said that police found ten mobile phones and various narcotics, including crystal meth. All the items were seized and taken for testing.

