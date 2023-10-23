October 23, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

10 years jail for smuggling drugs

By Nick Theodoulou00
ÊÅÍÔÑÉÊÅÓ ÖÕËÁÊÅÓ
File photo: Nicosia central prisons

A 28-year-old received a ten-year prison sentence at Larnaca criminal court on Monday after being found guilty of being in possession of 16 kilos of cannabis.

The case emerged after the young man was arrested on June 10 after having arrived at Larnaca airport, from an unspecified country.

His luggage was checked by officials who discovered 15 nylon packages containing the 16.2kg of cannabis.

