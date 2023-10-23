From $500 to $5000: Which holds the 10x investment potential — Cosmos, Monero, or VC Spectra?

Crypto offers exciting opportunities for financial growth over time. However, only a few crypto coins come with the prospects of 10x gains. Nevertheless, experts are eying Cosmos (ATOM), Monero (XMR), and VC Spectra (SPCT) for substantial growth in 2024.

Let’s explore which coin can bring 10x gains for investors, making it the best crypto to buy!

Cosmos (ATOM) faces challenges after a brief surge in early 2023

Cosmos (ATOM), a blockchain project known for its vision of creating a family of interconnected blockchains, has experienced both technical acclaim and challenges within the blockchain infrastructure space.

Cosmos’s core component, the Cosmos SDK, has been instrumental in enabling developers to create Cosmos-based blockchains. Hence, it facilitates easy interoperability and asset transfers between them.

While Cosmos’s (ATOM) technical vision has been impressive, it has faced significant hurdles in 2023, particularly amid the broader cryptocurrency market’s turbulence.

The collapse of Terra, once one of the largest Cosmos-based blockchains, had profound implications for Cosmos ATOM. The fallout from Terra’s downfall created a liquidity gap within Cosmos’s (ATOM) DeFi sector that has yet to be fully addressed.

As for Cosmos’s (ATOM) year-to-date performance, it initiated 2023 on a promising note, reaching its 2023 peak value of $15.36 in February. This surge in the Cosmos crypto price aligned with broader market trends.

However, the cryptocurrency market has since contended with regulatory uncertainties that have impacted Cosmos crypto. This has led to a 59% drop in the price of ATOM by October, compared to its peak in February.

Experts maintain a relatively conservative outlook regarding future price predictions for the Cosmos crypto. Anticipating the emergence of an upcoming bullish market, it is foreseen that ATOM will likely stabilize at around $14.71 per ATOM in 2024. For reference, ATOM was trading around the $6.20 mark in October, meaning more than doubling its price.

Market analysts believe Monero (XMR) will grow by 85% in 2024

Monero (XMR), known for its robust privacy features, has grappled with significant price volatility throughout 2023. One of the key challenges it faced during this period was its delisting from Binance, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange.

Binance had previously undertaken similar delisting actions in multiple European countries, including France, Italy, Spain, and Poland.

Monero (XMR), as a privacy-centric cryptocurrency, employs advanced technologies like zero-knowledge proofs to enhance transaction anonymity. While these features provide Monero users with high privacy, they have also raised regulatory concerns.

Monero’s (XMR) year-to-date performance began in 2023 on a positive note, reaching its peak value for the year at $187.21 in January, in line with broader market movements.

However, the cryptocurrency landscape in 2023 has been marked by regulatory uncertainties, which have contributed to a 20% decline in the XMR price by October compared to its peak in January. So, should you buy Monero (XMR) for 10x gains?

Per XMR price prediction, experts foresee a relatively stable outlook for Monero (XMR). With the anticipation of an impending bullish market, Monero is predicted to maintain an XMR price point of around $278.27 in 2024 after surging by 85%. While this seems amazing, it’s less than double its current valuation, not near the 10x mark.

10x growth prospects make VC Spectra (SPCT) the best ICO

Bringing 10x growth prospects, VC Spectra (SPCT) outshines among new DeFi projects as the top ICO. It is a decentralized asset management firm that is at the forefront of the blockchain revolution through innovation. Moreover, with its meticulous approach to investments, VC Spectra (SPCT) aims to generate sustainable profits for its investors.

The profitability breeds from the native token of the VC Spectra platform called SPCT. It is a BRC-20 standard token built on the Bitcoin blockchain. Furthermore, it follows a deflationary model similar to BTC. What’s exciting about this innovative token is that it brings exciting perks for its investors, like early access to pre-ICOs and exclusive voting rights.

VC Spectra (SPCT) entered Stage 1 of its public presale at $0.008 after raising $2.4 million in its private/seed sale. Since then, the SPCT price has surged by an incredible 587.5% to $0.055 in Stage 4. Therefore, market analysts now closely watch VC Spectra (SPCT) for further growth in the coming months.

According to experts, VC Spectra (SPCT) is all set to surge beyond its target price of $0.08 by the end of its public presale. It implies that SPCT will deliver a stunning 10x gain for its early investors, who bought at $0.008.

The forecasts further improve as soon as SPCT joins major exchanges. Moreover, VC Spectra (SPCT) offers a 10% bonus on each deposit for new investors!

