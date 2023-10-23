October 23, 2023

Ten arrests as police bust people smuggling ring (updated)

Ten people were arrested on Monday as the result of a coordinated operation into a people smuggling network facilitating the illegal entry of migrants into Cyprus.

The wide-scale operation, involving over 130 law enforcement officers from various branches of the Cyprus police, took place in the Paphos district.

A total of 17 search warrants were executed at residences and premises, resulting in the arrest of the ten people, with five more currently wanted by authorities.

During the searches, the police uncovered €160,000 in cash and various other pieces of evidence in the possession of one of the suspects. All items have been seized for further examination.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the arrested individuals were involved in a criminal organisation engaged in the illegal smuggling of migrants.

The crimes date back to June 2019 until today and include charges such as conspiracy to commit a crime, participation in a criminal organisation, people smuggling, and money laundering.

Meanwhile, Cyprus experienced a surge in arrivals of migrants via sea at the weekend as 40 migrants arrived on Saturday, followed by an additional 224 on Sunday, in two boats carrying 142 and 82 passengers.

According to information from the interior ministry, the migrants are of Syrian origin and had reached Cyprus from Lebanon. Furthermore, there are reports of a substantial number of individuals planning to travel to Cyprus.

Following the arrivals, authorities launched operations to apprehend the people involved in their smuggling.

The situation has caused significant concern within the interior ministry, given that the regional conditions are intensifying pressures with irregular arrivals of migrants.

The ministry has issued directives, and all relevant agencies are on alert and working in coordination. However, available resources and infrastructure, such as the Pournara reception centre in Kokkinotrimithia and other centres are currently at capacity and only accommodate very few new migrants.

