October 27, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Social welfare service employees to strike

By Andria Kades04
undelc
The labour ministry

Employees at the social welfare offices are going on a 24-hour ‘warning strike’ on Tuesday over government plans to restructure the department.

In an announcement on Friday, Pasydy union said the labour and social welfare ministry in 2021 decided the restructure the social services department.

Talks ensued to settle any organisational changes, as the scientific department was slated to grow and the technical department eventually scrapped.

The two sides had agreed to create promotions for all technical department employees which are candidates for a promotion however “this was not adhered to” according to Pasydy.

