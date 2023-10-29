October 29, 2023

Cyprus Mail
LettersOpinion

Akel need to wake up and change

By CM Reader's View05
I’ve nothing more to add to your editorial ‘It’s time Akel ditched Marxism to the dustbin of history’ (Cyprus Mail, October 26). You said it all!

I voted for Mavroyiannis – in spite of Akel.

There must be many of us.

We all need to change as time goes by and Akel needs to wake up to that.

Sandra Tryfon

