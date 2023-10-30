October 30, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos municipality road works annoucement

By Staff Reporter0964
paphos castle
Paphos Castle [Source: CNA]

Construction works start on Monday for the redevelopment of Theoskepastis Square and the surrounding roads in Kato Paphos.

According to the municipality’s announcement works are expected to last for the next three months until the end of January 2024. Roads affected include a section of Leda Street (from the Papantoniou hypermarket to Apostolou Pavlou Avenue), Panagias Theoskepastis and Parodos streets; and Poseidon Avenue (from the western exit of the “Annabelle” hotel to the intersection with Artemis Street), which will remain closed to traffic.

Safe access for pedestrians, residents and visitors in the area will be enabled throughout the execution of the works, the municipality assured.

Poseidon Avenue will be open for traffic heading towards the harbour but closed to buses. The main volume of traffic will be taken up by (open sections of) Leda, Alkmenis, Ayia Anastasia, Ayios Antonios, Iasonos, Dionysos, Tevkrou, Klytaimnistra and Paphia Aphrodite streets and Poseidon and Apostolou Pavlou avenues.

“The inconvenience will be forgotten, but the project will remain,” the municipality’s announcement said, and asked for the understanding of all affected by the works.

Avatar photo

