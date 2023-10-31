October 31, 2023

Man shot in second-floor flat in Nicosia attempted murder

murder attempt on mavromichalis

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Nicosia on Tuesday, after a man well known to authorities was shot in his home in Acropolis.

According to police, Alexis Mavromichalis, aka Alexoui, was shot at in his home and seriously injured.

He was rushed to Nicosia General for treatment.

The area has been cordoned off, and police are continuing their investigation.

According to reports, Mavromichalis was shot while in his second-floor apartment, and police are looking to whether the assailants were snipers.

A little after the attempted murder a burning car was found in the area of Kotsiatis, and police are also looking into whether the car is connected to the attempted murder.

Mavromichalis is well-known to authorities having been called into court for questioning in several murder cases in Cyprus over the years.

The attempted murder of Mavromichalis comes a day after the murder of Thanasis Kalogeropoulos in Limassol.

Kalogeropoulos was gunned down and murdered in broad daylight in Limassol on Monday and had been struck by 10 bullets a post mortem showed on Tuesday after police said they were worried about more bloodshed.

The autopsy showed that a severe head injury and injuries to vital organs from a gun were the cause of death for Thanasis Kalogeropoulos.

The post-mortem was carried out by state pathologists Angeliki Pappetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou. According to their findings, Kalogeropoulos had multiple injuries from a firearm.

During the post-mortem, two bullets were removed from the body, while reports said he had been struck by ten of them.

Earlier, police said they are on high alert after the daylight murder of 55-year-old Kalogeropoulos on the busy Amathountas Avenue as they are deeply concerned it may lead to further bloodshed.

Kalogeropoulos was gunned down on the Yermasogia street while on the way to his morning swim at a beach he frequented along the Limassol coastal road, after having dropped his daughters off at school.

