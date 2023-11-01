New requirement for guaranteed minimum income eligibility

Refugees in Cyprus will only be eligible for the Guaranteed Minimum Income (GMI) once they have continuously lived in the Republic legally for five years, cabinet decided on Wednesday.

The new amendment of the social benefits laws aims to ensure Cyprus is not an attractive destination for migrants as part of the government’s broader policy on migration, the deputy ministry of social welfare announced.

It added that the amendment seeks to implement the same obligations for everyone, regardless of nationality.

So far, GMI could be offered to Cypriot and European citizens who have completed a legal and continuous stay in Cyprus for at least five years, but could also be granted to third-country nationals who have a refugee status and victims of trafficking or exploitation of persons, regardless of their residence period.

However, the cabinet approved amendment provides for all beneficiaries, Cypriots, Europeans and third country nationals, to have a period of minimum of five years of legal and continuous residence in the Republic preceding the date of application for a GMI.

This may exclude cases of dealing with emergency and urgent situations requiring immediate care, if they are identified by a competent official of the deputy ministry of social welfare.

This amendment bill will soon be submitted to the House of Representatives for a vote, the statement added.

Speaking earlier in the day, Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said the GMI amendment bill is expected to provide “equal treatment for all”.

Letymbiotis clarified that this will include political refugees.

He was speaking following a meeting held at the Presidential Palace on the efficient management of the migration issue.

In the aftermath of the discussions under President Nikos Christodoulides, he affirmed the government’s commitment to closely monitor and swiftly act on developments regarding the migration issue by listing the measures taken to address the migration crisis.

Apart from the equal treatment regulations for beneficiaries of the Guaranteed Minimum Income allowance, Letymbiotis stressed that intensified crackdown on illegal labour, and the formation of an interdepartmental group with the aim to make Cyprus a less attractive destination were among the focal points addressed.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, the government spokesman highlighted the importance of Cyprus’s support for the Eastern Mediterranean Action Plan and the need to maintain the nation’s positive image amidst regional changes.

The government is reinforcing its efforts by hiring an additional 25 examiners starting November 1, doubling the workforce and reducing the examination time of asylum applications to approximately one to three months.

He also apprised the president of the ongoing crackdown on illegal labour and urged the Parliament to finalize the legislation on establishing the migration deputy ministry, emphasizing its immediate necessity.

Regarding other decisions, Letymbiotis clarified that the meeting was internal, focusing on precautionary measures to be taken if needed.

The government remains vigilant and will continue to proactively adapt measures for an effective response, he added.