November 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusDivided Island

UN’s Lacroix to meet separately with Christodoulides and Tatar

By Source: Cyprus News Agency00
lacroix
UN Assistant Secretary General for Peace Operations Jean-Pierre Lacroix

The UN assistant Secretary General for peace operations, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, is in Cyprus on Wednesday for a three-day visit.

He is expected to hold separate meetings with President Nikos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace at 3.30pm and with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in the occupied north at 5pm.

On Thursday afternoon he will visit the buffer zone in ​​Pyla to observe works being undertaken within the agreement reached after the events of last August.

According to CNA, during his stay Lacroix will also have meetings at Ledra Palace with representatives of civil society from both sides, specifically with women’s and youth organisations.

The UN official will also be briefed by members of the UN peacekeeping force (Unicyp) on the operation and activities of the force.

