November 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Hospitals prepared to handle increased needs amid Middle East conflict

By Andria Kades00
ÔÌÇÌÁ ÐÑÙÔÙÍ ÂÏÇÈÅÉÙÍ ÃÅÍÉÊÏÕ ÍÏÓÏÊÏÌÅÉÏÕ ËÅÕÊÙÓÉÁÓ
A&E at Nicosia general hospital

Public hospitals will be able to effectively handle increased needs for treatment linked to the conflict in the Middle East, Health Minister Popi Kanari said on Thursday.

In a meeting aimed at evaluating the country’s preparedness in case there are more demands on the healthcare system as part of efforts to help those injured from the conflict, Kanari met with the permanent secretary, state health services organisation (Okypy) officials and hospital chiefs.

During the meeting, Kanari stressed “public hospitals will effectively manage potential increased needs for health care.”

A health ministry announcement added that as part of the Estia scheme, all services are on the ready to help in any way possible.

Meanwhile director of the president’s press office Victoras Papadopoulos told state radio the government’s idea for a maritime humanitarian corridor is “gaining ground” while there is a flurry of diplomatic activity surrounding the matter.

He added President Nikos Christodoulides is in constant contact with leaders from the region, as well as officials from the EU. The foreign minister is also carrying out the same efforts on all levels, Papadopoulos added.

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

