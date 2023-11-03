November 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
A minute withLife & Style

A minute with Vasilia Klatsia Graphic designer/ artist

By CM Guest Columnist01
minute

Where do you live and with whom?
I live in Nicosia, Cy with my family

What did you have for breakfast?
For breakfast I usually have oats with bananas

Describe your perfect day
My perfect day it’s when I have all my to do list done and then chill.

Best book ever read?
I don’t read books.

Best childhood memory?
Family gatherings every week.

What is always in your fridge?
Lemonade

What music are you listening to in the car at the moment?
Most of the time I listen to RnB

What’s your spirit animal?
Most of my friends says that my spirit animal is Cheetah because of the way I laugh.

What are you most proud of?
The progress of my work and that I become better and better every day.

If you could pick anyone at all (alive or dead) to go out for the evening with, who would it be?
My uncle, who passed away in 2017. He always made the best compliments and gave us nicknames!

If you could time travel when/where would you go?
Go back to university years in Coventry, UK and study again the same with all my knowledge that I have now.

What is your greatest fear?
Dark/ Death

What would you say to your 18-year-old self?
Study more at university!

Name the one thing that would stop you dating someone
Cheating/ Disrespect

If the world is ending in 24 hours, what would you do?
Show the world my world and how hard I’m working on it.

