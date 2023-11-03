November 3, 2023

Hellenic Bank employees announce three-hour strike

By Iole Damaskinos01
hellenic bank headquarters cyprus business now cyprus mail
File photo: Hellenic Bank headquarters in Nicosia

Hellenic Bank employees on Friday announced a three-hour work stoppage slated to take place on Monday.

According to the announcement by bank employees’ union (Etyk), the strike will happen from 3pm – 6pm in order to “convince the management of the Hellenic Bank that it must respect collective agreements and labour institutions.”

The union is demanding employees be treated as a cohesive group “with the same working conditions, without discrimination and without differences in terms of rights.”

“Everyone united and conscientious with determination, we can reach our end goal which is, respect for contracts and for every employee to be paid decently, on equal terms, according to experience and responsibility of tasks,” the announcement says.

Staff also have the right to partake in excess bank profits originating in its partnership acquisition and also those expected in 2023, the union said.

“When the Hellenic Bank had losses the staff bore them–now that it has surplus profits it is expected and fair that there should be a direct or indirect restoration of pay cuts to employees,” the union continued.

The announcement concludes that transparency is demanded, saying “the leadership of the Hellenic Bank must realise that it must adopt transparency in [its] remuneration [practices] and not limit rewards to the few.”

