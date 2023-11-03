November 3, 2023

Limassol residence’s ground-floor fire extinguished

Three fire engines rushed to a house in Limassol after a fire broke out in the ground floor sauna on Friday morning.

The owners of the Moutayiaka house noticed the fire and alerted the fire services after exiting the premises.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and put the blaze under control. However, the fire and the heat damaged the sauna room and its equipment.

The causes of the fire are being investigated by the fire service in cooperation with the police.

