Food history: The sizzling saga of tacos

At Mexico’s Grand Velas Los Cabos resort, you can enjoy a $25,000 taco! Obviously the most expensive taco in the world, this extraordinary creation includes a gold-infused corn tortilla, Kobe beef, succulent lobster, black truffle Brie, (at $100 per ounce), and a dollop of Beluga caviar!

It’s quite a jump from your average taco. But then the history of this cultural icon is almost as rich…

The word ‘taco’ is thought to have its origins in the Spanish ‘taco,’ which means a plug or a wad to fill a hole. Fitting, as tacos are all about filling tortillas with a delicious wad of ingredients.

This tasty treat has been around longer than your trusty calendar: the Mayans and Aztecs wrapped their food in tortillas. Fast-forward to the 16th century. The Spanish conquistadors sailed the seas, introducing new ingredients like pork and beef, and giving locals a crash course in cooking with spices. The tortilla soon became a loving hug for these flavourful fillings, and voilà, the taco we know and love was born.

From that point on, tacos hit the road. In the United States, Tex-Mex style rules with its crunchy shells stuffed with ground beef, lettuce and cheese. Head to California, and the fish taco takes the spotlight.

Meanwhile, in the heart of taco culture, Mexico, the options are endless. Al pastor tacos, marinated pork and pineapple delights, are the true street food MVPs. And don’t forget about barbacoa tacos, where tender meat is slow-cooked underground, creating a taste that’s pure magic.

As time passed, tacos evolved from street food to haute cuisine. Top chefs from around the world have taken these hand-held gems to new heights, turning them into gourmet wonders.

Of course, taco food trucks abound, and most people are more likely to spend a few dollars on a street taco than shell out your life savings for a gold-infused concoction! But wherever they’re enjoyed, it isn’t their history, their fillings, or their toppings that is important. It’s the shared experience, the laughter with friends, and the simple joy of a perfectly folded tortilla.

