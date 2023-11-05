Comedy, drama and a fairytale

New plays to be staged by Thoc this month
The majority of plays staged on the island are in Greek, but a few children’s plays are in Russian and as the Christmas season fast approaches, we can expect more in English. This month, a number of plays by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation are taking place – comedies, dramas and a beloved fairy tale.
Performances are continuing of Hands Up if You Want a Divorce, about a group of friends in their 30s who deal with issues modern society faces today, untangling relationships and anxieties. The play is on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Nicosia and in December it will tour Paphos, Larnaca and Limassol.
Hans Christian Andersen’s literary fairy tale The Steadfast Tin Soldier opened in late October under the direction of Lea Maleni. The play reintroduces audiences of all ages to the classical tale, unfolding the hero’s journey towards love and happiness with non-stop action, lively movement, vivid colours and plenty of music. The play is on at Thoc theatre every Sunday morning at 10.30am until March 10 with an extra show on January 3 at 6pm. It will also briefly travel to other cities. Following a stop in Limassol this week, the play will be performed next at Markideio Theatre in Paphos on November 11 at 3pm and in Larnaca on December 2.
Premiering soon at Theatre Apothikes is A Monster Calls, a play based on the novel by Patrick Ness, inspired by an original idea by Siobhan Down. The play is a production by Youth on a deserted island and will be presented first on November 12. Through their careful reading of the young adult novel, Irene Andreou and Giannis Karaoulis stage the play in a way that skillfully negotiates the transition from reality to fantasy. Every weekend, the creative team and the actors will give voice to the young hero’s mental landscape of fear, anger, sadness and loneliness, but also warmth, understanding and recognition.
Towards the end of the month, another play will premiere. The Visit is a 1956 tragicomic play by Swiss dramatist Friedrich Dürrenmatt opening at Thoc’s Main Stage on November 24. Neophytos Taliotis will present his own reading of this timeless play, which the state theatre first staged in an iconic production in 1988. This year’s production brings together set designer Angelos Angeli, composer Michalis Christodoulidis, and a brilliant cast of actors, with Annita Santorinaiou and Stavros Louras in the two leading roles.
