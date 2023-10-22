A month of Cyprus theatre

Local and international theatre productions are happening around the island this season and while the majority are currently in Greek as winter arrives and brings the Christmas spirit more plays and performances are bound to pop up in other languages.

But for now, in Nicosia, and soon going on an island tour, is a production by the Cyprus Theatre Organisation titled Hands Up If You Want a Divorce, written by Giorgos Kapoutzidis. The story centres around a group of 30 somethings whose relationships untangle.

An affair and an imminent divorce, as well as the postponement of a wedding, provide the opportunity for feelings, problems, fears and anxieties to come to the surface. The situation swiftly spirals out of control as unspoken desires are revealed and truths come to light. Full of humour, the play touches on modern society’s issues and talks about the love that can come flooding in once we raise our eyes from our mobile phones.

Until the end of the year it is being staged every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and in December it will go on tour. On December 6 it will be presented at Paphos’ Markideio Theatre, on December 20 at Larnaca’s Municipal Theatre and on December 30 at Limassol’s Pattihio Municipal Theatre.

This month, Satiriko Theatre held the premiere of its new psychological thriller The Hitchcock Effect, with performances continuing until November 2. Written by Frixos Masouras and directed by Andreas Kyriakou, the play is inspired by Jοhn Michael Hayes’ Rear Window and Alfred Hitchcock’s film. It looks at the constant invasion of privacy, urban isolation and social disconnection, as well as the fine line between reality and perception, and the obsession with watching others.

The play is based in Nicosia and on Irene, a war photographer, during the first lockdown of 2020 as she locks herself up at home. She begins to observe her friends’ lives through social media and her neighbours through her window, discovering interesting characters but also a mystery.

Another play joining the local theatre scene this month is Antilogos Theatre’s stage adaptation for all ages of the classic literary masterpiece by Spanish author Miguel de Cervantes Don Quixote. Shows are on every weekend in Nicosia with performances in Pervolia, Limassol and Paphos in late October and mid-November.

In late October, Theatro Anemona will present Emily Bronte’s classic novel, Wuthering Heights. The passionate and doomed love affair will entertain Nicosia theatre lovers every weekend until early December before it travels to Larnaca, Limassol and Paphos for more shows.

Hands Up If You Want a Divorce

Comedy written by Giorgos Kapoutzidis. Until December 30. Thoc Theatre, Nicosia. December 6. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. December 20. Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. December 30. Pattihio Municipal Theatre, Limassol. In Greek. Some performances include surtitles. www.thoc.org.cy

The Hitchcock Effect

Psychological thriller by Satiriko Theatre. October 22, 26-29 and November 1-2. Satiriko Theatre, Nicosia. 8.30pm. In Greek. Tel: 22-312940, 22-421609

Don Quixote

By Antilogos Theatre. October 22, 28. Theatro Maskarini, Nicosia. October 29. Pervolia Municipal Theatre, Larnaca (11am) and Markideio Theatre, Paphos (5pm). November 14. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. 11am. In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com

Wuthering Heights

Greek adaptation of Emily Bronte’s novel. Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until December 3. Anemona Theatre, Nicosia. Friday-Saturday: 8.30pm. Sunday: 7.30pm. December 7. G.Lykourgos Municipal Theatre, Larnaca. December 12. Rialto Theatre, Limassol. December 14. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8.30pm. In Greek. www.soldoutticketbox.com