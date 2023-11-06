November 6, 2023

Man jailed for statement after Chlorakas violence

Local residents assess the damage to a Syrian restaurant in Chlorakas village,

A 47-year-old man was sentenced to eight months in jail for incendiary statements made during the aftermath of the Chlorakas violence at Paphos district court.

The Syrian national had been held in the central prisons until his sentencing. He was jailed for six months for inciting violence and eight months for the charge of inciting to commit a criminal offence. The sentences are concurrent.

Prosecutor Spyros Chrysostomou said that on August 27, a ‘peaceful demo’ against migrants took place where a number of people carried out criminal offences.

The demo gathered over 1,000 people according to the mukhtar, chanting that Cyprus is Greek and that migrants should be kicked out of the country.

All parties but Elam condemned the protest and its racist character which resulted in businesses being smashed and people beaten.

The 47-year-old Syrian angrily said on TV that if police did nothing to protect the residents, “Chlorakas will be turned upside down.”

His defence lawyer Christos Demetriou said the man immediately admitted to the charges and apologised for them, saying it was due to the heat of the moment as some of his own relatives had been beaten by protestors.

The lawyer added the 47-year-old has a clear criminal record and has four children for which he provides for. He has been living in Cyprus for 30 years.

The charge for inciting violence carries up to 12 months in jail, while incitement to carry out a criminal offence comes with up to a three-year jail sentence.

 

Andria Kades is the Cyprus Mail’s chief reporter, and has been a journalist at the paper since 2015. She covers the political sphere with a keen interest in corruption, human rights and mental health

