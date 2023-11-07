Cyprus tourism showcased in London — efforts made to boost winter arrivals

Cyprus Deputy Minister of Tourism Kostas Koumis attended the prestigious World Travel Market (WTM) in London this week, bolstering Cyprus’ presence at the event, and relaying optimism about the prospects for 2024.

At the WTM, which features 184 countries and is one of the largest travel exhibitions globally, Cyprus showcased a strong presence with numerous tourism businesses exhibiting and 35 scheduled meetings for the Deputy Minister himself.

Koumis highlighted the focus on both mass tourism, which is essential for the country, and specialised forms of tourism, with 18 meetings being arranged.

He reported receiving optimistic messages from some of the country’s strategic partners, indicating increased availability for the next year.

Additionally, discussions are underway for winter tourism, an area that Cyprus is looking to develop as part of its strategy to become a year-round destination.

“Although winter tourism has traditionally been less popular in Cyprus, we are very interested in extending the tourism season and gradually transforming Cyprus into an all-year destination,” Koumis said.

In the context of the World Travel Market, efforts are being made to establish agreements that will boost Cypriot tourism.

Koumis praised Cyprus’s ongoing tourism success, stating that the country is experiencing a “definitely very good tourist season.”

“Arrivals have seen a 24 per cent increase, and significant growth in revenues has also been recorded,” Koumis stated.

“We are here to set the stage for continued growth in the next tourist season,” he added.

However, he emphasised the need for a stable geopolitical environment in the Eastern Mediterranean, expressing hope for the resolution of the ongoing unfortunate events in Israel.

Responding to questions about the Middle East conflict’s impact on tourism, Koumis mentioned that, aside from Israel, it hasn’t affected other tourist markets.

“Cyprus is projecting a message of it being a safe destination,” he stated, signalling the importance of making this message clear to the tourist community.

Moreover, the Deputy Minister called on all involved parties to take action in support of sustainability and environmental protection.

Discussing climate change’s influence on the Mediterranean, Koumis acknowledged that climatic conditions have already changed, highlighting the evolving preferences of consumers and tourists.

He stressed the importance of aligning with sustainability practices and policies and revealed that the Ministry of Tourism organized a conference two weeks ago to address environmental threats.

The ministry, he explained, is directing its efforts toward encouraging the tourism community to adopt sustainability measures.

Recently announced plans for grants for both the hotel industry and leisure centres have a green focus, aiming to guide these businesses toward a greener future.