November 7, 2023

Six expelled from one school over behaviour

By Tom Cleaver08
students
File photo: It is the second incident at the school in a matter of days

Six teenagers were expelled from the Paphos Technical School on Tuesday due to “their delinquent behaviour”, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) reported.

The school’s leaders said the children were “involved in an incident about 15 days ago which resulted in the serious injury of two students”.

In addition, it has been alleged that one of the six was involved in Monday’s incident where a pupil threw a chair at a teacher’s head.

On that particular incident, the school’s headmaster Stefanos Eleftheriou told CNA that the chair was thrown while pupils were filing out of a classroom.

He said the pupil had told school staff that “he did not intend to hit his teacher on the head, but simply threw the chair mindlessly and without purpose.”

The teacher was taken to the Paphos general hospital’s accident and emergency department, where he was given first aid and later discharged.

The case was reported to the police, and the education ministry was also informed.

