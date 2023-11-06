November 6, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Paphos teacher hit over head with chair thrown by pupil

By Tom Cleaver02
A secondary school teacher in Paphos had to be taken to hospital after he was hit over the head with a chair thrown by a pupil on Monday.

The school’s headmaster Stefanos Eleftheriou told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that the chair was thrown while pupils were filing out of the classroom.

He said the pupil had told the school’s senior leadership team that “he did not intend to hit his teacher on the head, but simply threw the chair mindlessly and without purpose.”

The teacher was taken to the Paphos general hospital’s accident and emergency department, where he was given first aid and later discharged.

The case was reported to the police, and the education ministry has also been informed. Eleftheriou added that the school will “take measures” against the child.

