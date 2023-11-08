November 8, 2023

Zela Aviation acquires two historic aircraft for posterity

By Press Release04
Beautiful memories from the past are set to return, thanks to the recent acquisition of two historic aircraft by Cypriot company Zela Aviation. The two aircraft, having been abandoned at Hellenikon Airport since 2001, represent a real treasure of the history of aviation in Greece and Cyprus.

One of the planes is a BAC1-11 in the colours of the Hellenic Air Force, one of the few aircraft of this type worldwide, which belonged to the Cyprus Airways fleet for many years. Once the aircraft is restored, it will be donated to the Municipality of Lavrio to be placed next to the city’s harbour. The initial idea was to transport the aircraft to Cyprus in the historic colours of Cyprus Airways, but at the present stage, the transportation process was deemed particularly difficult.

The second aircraft is a Boeing 727, acquired in 1968 by Aristotle Onassis for the legendary Olympic Airways fleet. After maintenance and renovation, this aircraft will be preserved until a final decision is made regarding the location where it will be displayed.

Zela Aviation President Andreas Christodoulides stated that the two aircraft constitute a part of Greek and Cypriot aviation history. Therefore, their display will offer the public – especially the younger generation – a chance to travel back in time, and to catch a glimpse of the fascinating world of the aviation industry.

Transportation and reassembly of the two aircraft will be handled by Notis Cranes (www.notis.com.gr).

Zela Aviation

Since its establishment in 2006, Zela Aviation has been active in aircraft wet / dry leasing, chartering and aircraft sales, maintaining offices in Cyprus, Greece and the United Kingdom. Zela Aviation will continue to provide a range of services for clients located in Europe, Asia, Africa and North and South America. Its leading position and track record over the years, complemented by its very well-trained staff, make Zela Aviation a solid and reliable partner worldwide

Notis Cranes

Greek company Notis Cranes specialises in the completion and servicing of specialised lifts. Their specialised machinery for work in confined spaces ensures absolute safety, reliability and promptness.

