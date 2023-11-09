November 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
AmericasWorld

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak in hospital

By Reuters News Service01
file photo: steve wozniak, co founder of apple, talks to people during a launch event in cupertino
Steve Wozniak is a Silicon Valley veteran who co-founded Apple with Steve Jobs in 1976 and invented the first Apple computer

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported, but a TMZ report citing sources suggested the illness was potentially a less serious bout of vertigo.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital’s Santa Fe neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Event organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 p.m. local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalized.

U.S. media outlet TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Wozniak finished his speech but then told his wife he was “feeling strange”. She reportedly insisted he go to the hospital.

The TMZ report said Wozniak may have suffered vertigo.

In the 1976, Wozniak founded the fledgling Apple Computer company along with his more famous business partner Steve Jobs, the acclaimed investor and longtime Apple CEO who died in 2011.

Their business pioneered personal computing and went on to be the world’s most valuable company, known for the design and functionality of a range of consumer electronics, including laptop and desktop computers, and the iPhone mobile phone.

Individuals affiliated with Wozniak’s website woz.org did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Israeli troops fight Hamas in north Gaza, hospitals in firing line

Reuters News Service

Blinken concerned by growing Russia-North Korea military ties

Reuters News Service

Few heads of states to attend Gaza conference in France, expectations low

Reuters News Service

Turkey says EU is ‘unjust and biased’ on membership bid

Reuters News Service

Fierce fighting in Gaza City; US says Palestinians must govern Gaza post-war

Reuters News Service

DeSantis’ biggest donor Bigelow switches to Trump, but not donating for now

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign