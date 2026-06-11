Cypriot travellers heading to the Greek islands this summer now have a faster and more flexible way to move between Athens and some of Greece’s most popular holiday destinations, following the launch of a helicopter flight service by Zela Jet.

The service, operated with Zela Jet’s own branded twin-engine Agusta 109C helicopter, is based in Athens and covers domestic flights within Greece, offering passengers a quicker alternative for reaching island destinations across the Aegean and Ionian Seas.

The launch is expected to appeal particularly to Cypriot travellers, who have long been among the most frequent visitors to Greece, especially during the summer holiday season. For those planning to visit more than one island, the new service offers an additional option that can reduce travel time and make itineraries more flexible.

The Agusta 109C can carry up to seven passengers and is designed for comfortable short-distance travel between the mainland and island destinations. As a twin-engine helicopter, it also meets the necessary specifications for this type of domestic air transport.

Through the service, passengers can travel from Athens to Mykonos, Santorini, Paros, Naxos, Milos, Crete, Zakynthos and Corfu, as well as to several other destinations across Greece’s island network.

At the same time, the direct nature of the flights means travellers can avoid longer transfers by ferry or road, making it easier to reach more remote destinations or combine several islands during the same trip. This could prove useful not only for holidaymakers but also for business travellers seeking faster connections between Athens and regional destinations.

Beyond speed and convenience, the service also offers passengers the chance to see Greece from above, with aerial views of the Aegean and Ionian island clusters, coastal landscapes and the country’s distinctive geography.

With the launch of the helicopter service, Zela Jet is seeking to expand travel options within Greece, responding to growing demand for faster, more flexible and tailored travel solutions.